Spotlight on Super Micro Computer: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 129 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $2,281,957, and 100 are calls, for a total amount of $8,237,454.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $115.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Super Micro Computer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Super Micro Computer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.35 $8.2 $8.31 $40.00 $599.9K 9.4K 934 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $14.2 $13.85 $14.0 $62.00 $280.0K 1.1K 255 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.98 $0.91 $0.91 $33.00 $131.4K 2.8K 3.4K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.1 $14.95 $15.0 $42.00 $117.0K 574 287 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.5 $14.25 $14.5 $50.00 $110.2K 6.2K 258

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 132,695,179, with SMCI's price up by 17.1%, positioned at $45.54.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Super Micro Computer

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $34. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $55. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $39. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $39.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Super Micro Computer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for SMCI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SMCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.