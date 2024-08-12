Spotlight on Super Micro Computer: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 67 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,293,431, and 46 are calls, for a total amount of $2,132,756.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $1050.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Super Micro Computer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Super Micro Computer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $1050.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $13.5 $13.4 $13.5 $535.00 $204.8K 101 647 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $17.0 $16.8 $16.8 $540.00 $125.5K 278 481 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $45.1 $43.8 $45.1 $500.00 $117.1K 1.3K 426 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.4 $10.3 $10.3 $525.00 $108.1K 374 997 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $24.6 $23.9 $24.5 $550.00 $88.3K 288 710

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Super Micro Computer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,981,314, the price of SMCI is up 6.79% at $543.33. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $790.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $950. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $1300. In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $700. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Negative rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $325. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $675.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.