Spotlight on Spotify Technology: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $312,552, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $198,826.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $270.0 to $500.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $270.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $27.65 $27.1 $27.65 $360.00 $102.3K 4 45 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $18.5 $18.3 $18.5 $320.00 $70.3K 138 38 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $32.2 $31.65 $32.15 $380.00 $48.2K 2 75 SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.55 $14.4 $14.4 $370.00 $43.2K 125 34 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $32.3 $31.6 $32.25 $380.00 $41.9K 2 30

About Spotify Technology

Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with 602 million monthly active users at the end of 2023. The firm monetizes its users through a paid subscription model, referred to as its premium service, and an ad-based model, referred to as its ad-supported service. Revenue from premium and ad-supported services represented 86% and 14% of Spotify's 2023 total revenue, respectively.

Present Market Standing of Spotify Technology With a volume of 826,486, the price of SPOT is up 1.52% at $365.69. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Spotify Technology

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $437.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $460. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $440. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Pivotal Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $510. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $340.

