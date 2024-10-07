Spotlight on Snowflake: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Snowflake.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $123,825, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $553,947.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $150.0 for Snowflake, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.3 $13.15 $13.3 $130.00 $281.9K 59 213 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $46.95 $45.2 $45.2 $150.00 $67.8K 2.3K 15 SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $5.1 $5.1 $5.1 $120.00 $62.2K 4.1K 276 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $37.55 $36.7 $37.35 $150.00 $56.0K 2.0K 15 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.7 $11.45 $11.56 $115.00 $51.5K 1.1K 6

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Snowflake, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Snowflake's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 916,782, the price of SNOW is up by 0.32%, reaching $115.08. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

