Spotlight on ServiceNow: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ServiceNow. Our analysis of options history for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) revealed 38 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $394,047, and 30 were calls, valued at $2,480,134.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $520.0 and $1000.0 for ServiceNow, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ServiceNow stands at 150.58, with a total volume reaching 1,748.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ServiceNow, situated within the strike price corridor from $520.0 to $1000.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $193.0 $184.1 $187.25 $860.00 $936.2K 25 50 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $33.8 $30.6 $32.0 $1000.00 $153.6K 289 50 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $37.8 $37.0 $37.0 $950.00 $148.0K 127 40 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $22.7 $21.0 $21.4 $890.00 $102.7K 78 68 NOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $27.0 $25.5 $27.0 $910.00 $91.8K 79 43

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

In light of the recent options history for ServiceNow, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 738,362, with NOW's price down by -1.48%, positioned at $904.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $987.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $960. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1025. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $950. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $980. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1020.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ServiceNow options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.