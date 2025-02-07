Spotlight on Semtech: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Semtech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $282,540, and 3 are calls, amounting to $99,300.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $60.0 for Semtech over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Semtech stands at 463.86, with a total volume reaching 2,164.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Semtech, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Semtech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.3 $5.69 $48.00 $83.7K 30 147 SMTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $3.6 $4.2 $44.00 $83.5K 0 199 SMTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $55.00 $50.8K 1.1K 285 SMTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.3 $21.8 $22.3 $40.00 $44.6K 60 20 SMTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.95 $2.7 $2.75 $55.00 $34.3K 1.1K 475

About Semtech

Semtech Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, algorithms and wireless semiconductors, connectivity modules, gateways, routers and connected services for IoT. The company operates in four reportable segments' 1) Signal Integrity, 2) Advanced Protection and Sensing, 3) IoT System and 4) IoT Connected Services. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through Advanced Protection and Sensing Products segment. Geographically majority of the company's revenue is earned from Asia Pacific region.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Semtech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Semtech's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,036,997, the price of SMTC is down by -14.03%, reaching $52.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now. What The Experts Say On Semtech

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Semtech, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.