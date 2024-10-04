Spotlight on Roblox: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,008,017, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $169,189.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $47.5 for Roblox during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $2.82 $2.62 $2.82 $44.00 $141.0K 895 563 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $2.35 $2.15 $2.15 $43.00 $106.2K 238 681 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.69 $2.68 $2.69 $42.50 $76.3K 19.4K 1.6K RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.89 $2.68 $2.69 $42.50 $74.5K 19.4K 2.5K RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.62 $2.62 $2.62 $42.50 $68.1K 19.4K 2.8K

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Roblox With a volume of 8,184,512, the price of RBLX is down -1.14% at $41.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Roblox

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $51. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $53.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Roblox options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

