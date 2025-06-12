Spotlight on Rigetti Computing: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rigetti Computing. Our analysis of options history for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $98,950, and 8 were calls, valued at $356,972.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $26.0 for Rigetti Computing over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rigetti Computing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rigetti Computing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.0 to $26.0, over the past month.

Rigetti Computing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $1.32 $1.27 $1.27 $12.50 $63.5K 1.3K 1.6K RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.6 $5.69 $15.00 $56.9K 4.3K 101 RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.0 $7.1 $8.0 $7.00 $54.4K 3.6K 133 RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.0 $7.1 $8.0 $7.00 $52.0K 3.6K 0 RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $0.5 $0.49 $0.49 $26.00 $46.8K 4.7K 4.9K

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rigetti Computing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Rigetti Computing Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 82,597,283, the price of RGTI is up by 0.88%, reaching $12.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Rigetti Computing

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Rigetti Computing with a target price of $15. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rigetti Computing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for RGTI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

