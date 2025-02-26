Spotlight on Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $136,560 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $373,205.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $13.0 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Recursion Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 1912.33 with a total volume of 8,438.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Recursion Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $13.0 over the last 30 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RXRX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.5 $5.0 $5.3 $5.00 $106.0K 5.8K 200 RXRX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $11.00 $101.4K 252 269 RXRX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.8 $1.55 $1.75 $9.00 $65.6K 2.7K 377 RXRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.5 $5.3 $5.3 $5.00 $50.8K 5.8K 305 RXRX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.35 $0.25 $0.25 $13.00 $50.0K 18 1.5K

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Recursion Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 10,087,972, the RXRX's price is up by 4.74%, now at $8.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days. Expert Opinions on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $11.0.

