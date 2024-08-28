Spotlight on Peloton Interactive: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Peloton Interactive.

Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $126,993 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $393,840.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $9.0 for Peloton Interactive over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Peloton Interactive stands at 3740.75, with a total volume reaching 19,153.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Peloton Interactive, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $9.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.78 $1.72 $1.78 $3.00 $89.0K 2.6K 1.0K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.69 $1.65 $1.65 $3.00 $82.6K 2.6K 2.5K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.68 $1.65 $1.65 $3.00 $82.6K 2.6K 3.5K PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.65 $1.64 $1.65 $3.00 $82.5K 2.6K 4.0K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.68 $1.65 $1.65 $3.00 $57.0K 2.6K 3.0K

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in two reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. Connected Fitness Product revenue consists of bike and tread and related accessories sales, associated fees for delivery and installation, and extended warranty agreements. Subscription revenue is generated from monthly Connected Fitness Subscription and Digital Subscription. The company generates maximum revenue from the Subscription segment. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from North America and the rest from the International markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Peloton Interactive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 9,180,133, the PTON's price is down by -5.08%, now at $4.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Peloton Interactive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

