Spotlight on Oracle: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Oracle. Our analysis of options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) revealed 52 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $2,149,410, and 41 were calls, valued at $3,146,782.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $300.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.2 $19.8 $21.2 $210.00 $1.4M 212 675 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $52.6 $51.65 $52.5 $160.00 $1.0M 1.2K 204 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.1 $19.9 $20.1 $210.00 $343.7K 212 1.2K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.65 $9.3 $9.3 $230.00 $175.7K 2.3K 215 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $47.35 $46.75 $46.75 $165.00 $126.2K 6.9K 52

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 8,419,727, the ORCL's price is down by -0.46%, now at $210.12.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $206.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $200. * In a positive move, an analyst from BMO Capital has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $235. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $195. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $221. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Oracle with a target price of $180.

Latest Ratings for ORCL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

