Spotlight on NVIDIA: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $260,477, and 6 were calls, valued at $197,652.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $140.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $1.01 $1.0 $1.0 $107.00 $81.2K 3.9K 12.4K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $2.36 $2.35 $2.35 $105.00 $60.1K 20.7K 7.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $0.88 $0.86 $0.91 $107.00 $46.2K 75.0K 38.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $0.46 $0.44 $0.45 $106.00 $44.8K 13.0K 27.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $3.05 $2.99 $2.99 $107.00 $43.1K 8.3K 3.4K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

Currently trading with a volume of 26,342,948, the NVDA's price is up by 0.7%, now at $107.17.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NVIDIA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $155.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NVIDIA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.