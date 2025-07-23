Spotlight on Mr. Cooper Gr: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Mr. Cooper Gr. Our analysis of options history for Mr. Cooper Gr (NASDAQ:COOP) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 79% of traders were bullish, while 13% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $171,231, and 25 were calls, valued at $12,611,752.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $180.0 for Mr. Cooper Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Mr. Cooper Gr stands at 103.4, with a total volume reaching 52,621.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Mr. Cooper Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Mr. Cooper Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.5 $30.5 $30.5 $160.00 $3.1M 2 3.2K COOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.0 $30.0 $30.0 $160.00 $1.6M 2 936 COOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.0 $29.9 $30.0 $160.00 $984.0K 2 3.9K COOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.0 $29.5 $30.0 $160.00 $876.0K 2 1.4K COOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.0 $29.9 $30.0 $160.00 $774.0K 2 1.9K

About Mr. Cooper Gr

Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products. It has operating segments namely Servicing segment which performs operational activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, and customer service, The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through a direct-to-consumer channel, which provides refinance options for existing customers, and through a correspondent channel, which purchases or originates loans from mortgage bankers and brokers, and the Corporate segment. The Servicing segment of the company generates maximum revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Mr. Cooper Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Mr. Cooper Gr Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,049,802, the COOP's price is up by 0.84%, now at $170.53.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Mr. Cooper Gr

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $155.0.

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Mr. Cooper Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mr. Cooper Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $156. * An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $156. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Mr. Cooper Gr with a target price of $158.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Mr. Cooper Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for COOP

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold Jul 2025 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

