Spotlight on MicroStrategy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MicroStrategy. Our analysis of options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) revealed 191 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 40 were puts, with a value of $2,278,246, and 151 were calls, valued at $12,781,963.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $460.0 for MicroStrategy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MicroStrategy options trades today is 1804.01 with a total volume of 271,203.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MicroStrategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $460.0 over the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $45.95 $45.6 $45.6 $250.00 $228.0K 7.1K 737 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $199.4 $197.35 $197.36 $50.00 $197.3K 6.8K 10 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $48.35 $47.5 $48.35 $245.00 $193.4K 482 266 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $166.95 $165.45 $166.95 $112.00 $166.9K 61 30 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $253.15 $252.65 $252.65 $460.00 $151.5K 1 8

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MicroStrategy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

MicroStrategy's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 10,833,554, the MSTR's price is up by 5.14%, now at $246.39. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MicroStrategy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $250.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $245. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $290. * An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MicroStrategy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

