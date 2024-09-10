Spotlight on MicroStrategy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for MicroStrategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $52,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $436,429.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $125.0 for MicroStrategy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $35.45 $34.5 $34.5 $125.00 $79.3K 156 45 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $14.05 $13.35 $13.35 $123.00 $62.7K 228 47 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $104.6 $97.8 $101.61 $30.00 $60.8K 55 8 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $61.7 $60.0 $60.0 $120.00 $60.0K 589 10 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $6.7 $5.2 $5.2 $125.00 $52.0K 1.2K 104

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MicroStrategy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of MicroStrategy Trading volume stands at 507,928, with MSTR's price down by -1.39%, positioned at $123.08. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 50 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MicroStrategy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $170.0.

An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $146. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $194.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

