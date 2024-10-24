Spotlight on Icon: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ICLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Icon.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $801,840, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $58,004.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $280.0 for Icon, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Icon stands at 129.33, with a total volume reaching 1,494.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Icon, situated within the strike price corridor from $230.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Icon 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ICLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $45.0 $43.0 $45.0 $280.00 $166.5K 387 84 ICLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $45.0 $43.8 $45.0 $280.00 $72.0K 387 34 ICLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $48.0 $45.6 $46.6 $280.00 $55.9K 387 187 ICLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $47.4 $45.4 $46.1 $280.00 $55.3K 387 177 ICLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $46.0 $44.8 $46.0 $280.00 $55.2K 387 126

About Icon

Icon is a global late-stage contract research organization that provides drug development and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical-device firms. While the vast majority of its revenue comes from clinical research, Icon also offers ancillary services such as laboratory and imaging capabilities. The company is headquartered in Ireland.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Icon, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Icon With a volume of 2,053,491, the price of ICLR is down -16.9% at $233.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 118 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Icon

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $338.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Icon, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

