Spotlight Group Adjusts Stake in HMC Capital

November 01, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Spotlight Group Holdings has reduced its voting power in HMC Capital Ltd from 26.93% to 24.47%, following a series of share sales by Fralara and the issuance of new shares under HMC’s Share Placement. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in SGH’s investment portfolio amidst ongoing market dynamics.

