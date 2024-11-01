Spotlight Group Adjusts Stake in HMC Capital

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Spotlight Group Holdings has reduced its voting power in HMC Capital Ltd from 26.93% to 24.47%, following a series of share sales by Fralara and the issuance of new shares under HMC’s Share Placement. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in SGH’s investment portfolio amidst ongoing market dynamics.

