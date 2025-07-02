Spotlight on GameStop: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GameStop (NYSE:GME).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GME, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for GameStop.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $283,014, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $183,225.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $115.0 for GameStop over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GameStop options trades today is 4047.78 with a total volume of 1,064.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GameStop's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $3.4 $2.31 $3.1 $13.00 $77.5K 2.6K 250 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $3.1 $2.31 $3.1 $13.00 $77.1K 2.6K 500 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $92.15 $90.4 $91.03 $115.00 $72.8K 2 8 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $5.35 $5.55 $25.00 $55.5K 14.0K 109 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $14.45 $13.3 $14.15 $10.00 $36.7K 17 26

About GameStop

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites. The majority of sales are from the United States. The company categorizes its products in three categories: Hardware and accessories, Software, and Collectibles. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Hardware and accessories products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GameStop, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of GameStop

Trading volume stands at 827,589, with GME's price up by 1.51%, positioned at $24.04.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GameStop

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.5.

* An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GameStop with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for GME

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Underperform Underperform Mar 2025 Wedbush Maintains Underperform Underperform Sep 2024 Wedbush Maintains Underperform Underperform

