Spotlight on Freeport-McMoRan: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Freeport-McMoRan. Our analysis of options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $1,203,744, and 13 were calls, valued at $836,266.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $43.0 for Freeport-McMoRan, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Freeport-McMoRan's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Freeport-McMoRan's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $43.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.83 $2.82 $2.83 $30.00 $189.3K 1.2K 1.3K FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $33.00 $158.4K 172 489 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.46 $0.44 $0.44 $35.50 $154.6K 222 3.8K FCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.75 $4.8 $35.00 $122.4K 11.1K 527 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.96 $2.76 $2.83 $30.00 $102.1K 1.2K 3.3K

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Present Market Standing of Freeport-McMoRan

With a trading volume of 12,778,388, the price of FCX is up by 5.95%, reaching $33.22.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $46.25.

* An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Freeport-McMoRan, targeting a price of $42. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $51. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Freeport-McMoRan, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for FCX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform

