Spotlight on FedEx: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on FedEx. Our analysis of options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $117,900, and 8 were calls, valued at $514,525.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $280.0 for FedEx, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in FedEx's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to FedEx's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $280.0 over the preceding 30 days.

FedEx 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $92.05 $89.05 $91.0 $180.00 $182.0K 100 20 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $2.14 $1.65 $2.14 $275.00 $105.9K 1.2K 664 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.3 $13.15 $13.3 $270.00 $79.8K 2.7K 11 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $46.15 $44.1 $45.1 $230.00 $45.1K 113 10 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $40.2 $39.65 $39.97 $250.00 $39.9K 241 11

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Current Position of FedEx Currently trading with a volume of 872,681, the FDX's price is up by 1.9%, now at $270.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $320.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for FedEx with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

