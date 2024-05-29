Spotlight on Expedia Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EXPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Expedia Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $703,864, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $204,999.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $145.0 for Expedia Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Expedia Group stands at 700.0, with a total volume reaching 2,513.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Expedia Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.4 $11.1 $11.1 $110.00 $555.0K 2.4K 500 EXPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.9 $10.85 $10.9 $115.00 $83.9K 462 38 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.1 $15.05 $15.1 $105.00 $64.9K 24 52 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.43 $2.42 $2.43 $115.00 $64.6K 1.3K 211 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.05 $8.0 $8.0 $115.00 $32.0K 412 77

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2023 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (11%), and advertising revenue (6%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Expedia Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Expedia Group Trading volume stands at 1,789,813, with EXPE's price up by 0.15%, positioned at $110.28. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Expedia Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $148.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Expedia Group, targeting a price of $138. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Expedia Group, targeting a price of $150. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Expedia Group with a target price of $140. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from DA Davidson lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $135. An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Expedia Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

