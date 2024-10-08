Spotlight on EHang Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for EHang Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $512,620, and 7 are calls, amounting to $352,003.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $30.0 for EHang Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EHang Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EHang Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

EHang Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $1.2 $0.9 $1.05 $14.00 $104.6K 5.0K 2.0K EH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.0 $0.95 $1.0 $14.00 $99.8K 5.0K 1.0K EH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.1 $1.05 $1.05 $14.00 $94.3K 5.0K 3.1K EH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.6 $2.2 $2.35 $15.00 $94.0K 7.8K 0 EH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $12.50 $84.0K 937 0

About EHang Holdings

EHang Holdings Ltd is an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility industry, it continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

Present Market Standing of EHang Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 4,743,767, the EH's price is down by -16.22%, now at $17.82. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest EHang Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.