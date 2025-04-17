Spotlight on Dollar Tree: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Dollar Tree.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $46,500, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $318,038.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $80.0 for Dollar Tree during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Tree's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Tree's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.25 $7.15 $7.25 $80.00 $65.9K 2.3K 4 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $1.44 $1.43 $1.49 $80.00 $58.5K 62 413 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.65 $4.05 $4.65 $70.00 $46.5K 3.8K 101 DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $1.06 $1.05 $1.06 $80.00 $42.8K 800 963 DLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.76 $2.37 $2.37 $74.00 $39.8K 2.8K 109

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner. About 50% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2024 were consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% variety items (including toys and homewares), and 5% seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two thirds of Family Dollar's stores are in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining third in rural areas.

Dollar Tree's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,579,665, the DLTR's price is up by 0.08%, now at $73.27.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dollar Tree

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $84.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Dollar Tree, targeting a price of $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for Dollar Tree, targeting a price of $70. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $103. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Dollar Tree, targeting a price of $78.

Latest Ratings for DLTR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform Apr 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

