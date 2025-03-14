Spotlight on Dollar Tree: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Dollar Tree. Our analysis of options history for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $267,037, and 3 were calls, valued at $119,865.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $75.0 for Dollar Tree over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Tree's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Tree's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.5 $1.5 $1.5 $65.00 $86.2K 3.5K 995 DLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.35 $1.94 $2.12 $75.00 $53.0K 1.6K 349 DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $1.71 $1.65 $1.65 $67.00 $43.7K 707 585 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.1 $11.0 $11.1 $60.00 $41.0K 293 40 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.7 $13.6 $13.6 $75.00 $40.8K 5.0K 0

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner and 7,700 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two thirds of Family Dollar's stores are in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one third located in rural areas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dollar Tree, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Dollar Tree With a volume of 2,217,565, the price of DLTR is down -2.11% at $64.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Dollar Tree

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Dollar Tree with a target price of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Dollar Tree with a target price of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

