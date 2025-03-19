Spotlight on CrowdStrike Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $663,923 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,158,352.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $480.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $24.6 $23.95 $23.95 $380.00 $114.9K 551 48 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $99.75 $96.75 $96.75 $280.00 $106.4K 25 11 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $23.45 $22.9 $23.45 $370.00 $91.4K 770 111 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $92.2 $89.25 $90.88 $400.00 $90.8K 196 280 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $156.9 $155.0 $155.01 $220.00 $77.5K 7 5

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 929,730, the CRWD's price is up by 2.98%, now at $373.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $433.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $450. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $400. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $390. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $475. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $450.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.