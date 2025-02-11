Spotlight on CrowdStrike Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 75 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $994,933, and 59 were calls, valued at $4,260,826.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $630.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $630.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $28.9 $28.15 $28.9 $450.00 $491.3K 608 499 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $46.95 $46.2 $46.5 $440.00 $446.4K 462 120 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $29.85 $29.3 $29.3 $450.00 $424.8K 608 329 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $46.65 $46.6 $46.65 $500.00 $223.9K 529 48 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $14.95 $15.85 $14.9 $420.00 $149.0K 90 102

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings Trading volume stands at 1,484,276, with CRWD's price up by 1.02%, positioned at $433.28. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $425.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $420. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $480. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $370. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $430.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.