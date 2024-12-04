Spotlight on CrowdStrike Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $195,790 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $457,985.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $490.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $490.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $143.0 $139.9 $140.9 $490.00 $154.9K 0 11 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $86.45 $85.0 $85.0 $300.00 $127.5K 123 15 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $69.4 $69.0 $69.4 $350.00 $69.4K 1.1K 11 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.95 $30.4 $30.97 $330.00 $61.9K 1.6K 21 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $64.0 $63.2 $64.0 $300.00 $51.2K 697 9

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 252,906, with CRWD's price up by 0.35%, positioned at $351.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 90 days. Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $398.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $410. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $372. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $390. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $420.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings

