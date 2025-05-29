Spotlight on Coinbase Global: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 71 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Global. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 33 are puts, totaling $2,850,742, and 38 are calls, amounting to $2,471,157.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $480.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.5 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $6.0 $5.95 $5.95 $245.00 $416.5K 746 930 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.95 $17.9 $17.93 $230.00 $309.9K 4.4K 1.0K COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.95 $17.8 $17.91 $230.00 $256.1K 4.4K 1.6K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.85 $5.6 $5.85 $280.00 $197.5K 5.7K 724 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $108.15 $106.95 $106.95 $195.00 $192.5K 94 69

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 6,305,286, the price of COIN is down by -2.13%, reaching $248.87.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $251.2.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $301. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $205. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coinbase Global with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for COIN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

