Spotlight on Coca-Cola: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Coca-Cola. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 88% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $227,277, and 3 are calls, amounting to $106,450.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $77.5 for Coca-Cola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $77.5 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.91 $1.89 $1.91 $70.00 $53.8K 3.9K 804 KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $1.26 $1.23 $1.26 $69.00 $50.4K 93 1.0K KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.25 $5.05 $5.05 $67.50 $40.4K 2.5K 80 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.73 $0.7 $0.7 $70.00 $35.0K 13.0K 209 KO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.91 $1.89 $1.91 $70.00 $34.5K 3.9K 522

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coca-Cola, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Coca-Cola Trading volume stands at 8,671,066, with KO's price down by -0.56%, positioned at $69.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days. Expert Opinions on Coca-Cola

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $76.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, maintaining a target price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Coca-Cola, targeting a price of $75. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $73. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Coca-Cola with a target price of $78. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coca-Cola options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

