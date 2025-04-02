Spotlight on Cleveland-Cliffs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Cleveland-Cliffs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $518,986, and 5 are calls, amounting to $317,655.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $27.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleveland-Cliffs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleveland-Cliffs's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.6 $18.55 $18.6 $27.00 $465.0K 27 0 CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/04/25 $0.42 $0.39 $0.4 $8.00 $100.0K 1.7K 2.6K CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.45 $4.00 $88.9K 173 200 CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.25 $0.23 $0.25 $10.00 $56.5K 3.4K 2.2K CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.3 $4.2 $4.24 $5.00 $42.4K 17 100

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

In light of the recent options history for Cleveland-Cliffs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 27,172,681, with CLF's price up by 7.78%, positioned at $8.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Seaport Global continues to hold a Buy rating for Cleveland-Cliffs, targeting a price of $11. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CLF

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Seaport Global Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 GLJ Research Maintains Buy Buy

