Spotlight on Cameco: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Cameco.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $161,618, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $270,928.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $65.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale activity within a strike price range from $33.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.4 $6.25 $6.25 $40.00 $83.8K 55 198 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.4 $6.15 $6.4 $37.00 $63.3K 1.8K 103 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.45 $9.2 $9.2 $40.00 $45.9K 3.3K 5 CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $40.00 $39.6K 55 63 CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.35 $6.25 $6.25 $40.00 $38.1K 55 260

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cameco, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Cameco With a trading volume of 1,250,887, the price of CCJ is up by 0.41%, reaching $40.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Cameco

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.0.

An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Outperform rating on Cameco, maintaining a target price of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cameco options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

