Spotlight on Block: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block (NYSE:SQ) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $181,669 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,079,152.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $77.5 for Block over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Block stands at 1475.07, with a total volume reaching 10,035.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Block, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $77.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.95 $9.8 $9.85 $75.00 $98.5K 1.8K 3 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.6 $6.45 $6.5 $60.00 $91.6K 2.2K 151 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.65 $4.55 $4.55 $63.00 $84.1K 48 187 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.8 $65.00 $67.2K 655 533 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.8 $65.00 $65.7K 655 170

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Block, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Block With a trading volume of 2,303,249, the price of SQ is down by -2.13%, reaching $65.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Block

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.4.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $99. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Block with a target price of $93. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Block with a target price of $80. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $88. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $92.

