Spotlight on Blackstone: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Blackstone. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,140,749, and 5 are calls, amounting to $625,217.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $155.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Blackstone's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Blackstone's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Blackstone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.95 $8.05 $8.7 $120.00 $512.9K 1.4K 840 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.9 $3.6 $3.6 $130.00 $180.0K 485 1.0K BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.9 $3.55 $3.55 $130.00 $170.0K 485 535 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.3 $14.9 $14.9 $130.00 $163.9K 81 0 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.65 $8.6 $8.65 $120.00 $103.8K 1.4K 128

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Blackstone, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,515,734, the BX's price is down by -1.53%, now at $125.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

Expert Opinions on Blackstone

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $152.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $139. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $147. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $207. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Blackstone with a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $129.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Blackstone with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for BX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

