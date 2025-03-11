Spotlight on Baidu: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $328,261 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,491,269.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $125.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Baidu's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Baidu's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $100.00 $273.8K 8.3K 1.4K BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $15.45 $14.7 $14.9 $80.00 $92.3K 1.8K 102 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.9 $9.9 $9.9 $100.00 $92.0K 1.8K 232 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.3 $17.95 $18.2 $80.00 $91.0K 1.3K 0 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.31 $2.2 $2.22 $110.00 $82.5K 4.3K 804

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,057,519, with BIDU's price up by 1.62%, positioned at $94.09. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. Expert Opinions on Baidu

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

