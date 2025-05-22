Spotlight on Applied Mat: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $81,178 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $691,779.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $210.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.55 $12.4 $12.55 $185.00 $192.0K 2.2K 163 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $38.55 $35.1 $36.5 $125.00 $73.0K 0 20 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $34.5 $33.1 $33.66 $130.00 $67.3K 81 0 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $33.4 $30.15 $31.64 $130.00 $63.2K 0 20 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $104.95 $102.0 $102.0 $65.00 $61.2K 19 0

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Applied Mat, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Applied Mat's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,532,457, the price of AMAT is down -0.14% at $162.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Mat

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $203.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $195. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $200. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $195.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Mat with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMAT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.