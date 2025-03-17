Spotlight on Apple: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apple. Our analysis of options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $213,179, and 9 were calls, valued at $406,820.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $230.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Apple's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Apple's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Apple 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.03 $215.00 $135.3K 8.8K 3.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.4 $215.00 $56.1K 8.8K 4.8K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $2.24 $2.24 $2.24 $200.00 $46.8K 1.5K 3.4K AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $20.35 $17.1 $17.7 $230.00 $46.0K 16.2K 26 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.15 $215.00 $39.0K 8.8K 3.1K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Current Position of Apple With a trading volume of 2,107,941, the price of AAPL is down by -0.53%, reaching $212.35. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now. Expert Opinions on Apple

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $300.67.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $325. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $252. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $325.

