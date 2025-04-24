Spotlight on Advanced Micro Devices: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 57 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,968,204 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $2,342,694.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $310.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 4886.67 with a total volume of 53,857.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $24.05 $23.8 $23.87 $95.00 $954.8K 890 401 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.72 $92.00 $365.5K 618 123 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.15 $7.05 $7.13 $120.00 $285.2K 3.6K 416 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $14.55 $14.4 $14.5 $95.00 $145.0K 1.4K 102 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.0 $37.95 $38.0 $60.00 $114.0K 529 32

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status

With a volume of 20,546,068, the price of AMD is up 4.2% at $94.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $118.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Bernstein Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

