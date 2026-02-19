Spotlight on 3 Stocks That Declared Dividend Hikes Amid Market Volatility

Wall Street has remained volatile for most of 2026, with major indexes giving up their previous gains. Tech stocks, which have driven the market rally over the past few years, have lately been taking a beating. Also, high inflation and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s rate cut outlook have been making markets volatile.

Given the uncertainty, cautious investors looking for steady income and ways to protect their capital may consider holding or investing in dividend-paying stocks.

Such stocks provide steady earnings through regular dividend payouts and can help mitigate the effects of market volatility. Three such stocks are: Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIP and Vulcan Materials Company VMC.

Volatility Returns to Wall Street

Tech stocks have lately been suffering, which has been weighing on the broader market. Tech stocks have been largely responsible for the broader market rally over the past few years, thanks to the enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), especially generative AI.

However, concerns started growing earlier this year over the profitability of the AI stocks, given the massive investments being made by the tech companies. This led to an initial tech selloff, eroding much of this year’s gain made by the three major indexes.

These fears were somewhat alleviated, but fresh AI disruptions have been rattling tech stocks. Investors are now concerned that advances in AI could disrupt some business models, leading not only to a massive tech selloff but also to financial, transportation and logistics stocks.

Also, inflation, despite easing over the past few months, is still far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in its current range of 3.5% to 3.75% after cutting interest rates by 75 basis points last year.

Investors now remain uncertain about the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. Also, growing tensions between the United States and Iran have flared up fresh fears of a conflict between the two nations.

3 Stocks That Recently Declared Announced Hikes

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is one of the leading data analytics providers serving customers in the insurance, energy, financial services and specialized markets. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze data, VRSK draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk Analytics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Feb. 13, Verisk Analytics announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.50 a share on March 31. VRSK has a dividend yield of 1.02%. Over the past five years, Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 26% of earnings. Check Verisk Analytics’ dividend history here.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner, which provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. SHIP has a Zacks Rank #1.

On Feb. 13, Seanergy Maritime declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.20 a share on April 10. SHIP has a dividend yield of 4.11%. Over the past five years, Seanergy Maritime Holdingshas increased its dividend seven times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 28% of earnings. Check Seanergy Maritime Holdings’dividend history here.

Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company operates primarily in the United States as the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a major producer of aggregates-intensive downstream products like asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. VMC has a Zacks Rank #3.

On Feb. 13, Vulcan Materials Company announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.52 a share on March 23. VMC has a dividend yield of 0.65%. Over the past five years, Vulcan Materials Company has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 23% of earnings. Check Vulcan Materials Company’s dividend history here.

