SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Earnings Results: $SPOT Reports Quarterly Earnings

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA ($SPOT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.82 per share, missing estimates of $2.02 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $4,379,152,164, beating estimates of $4,239,530,764 by $139,621,400.
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 493 institutional investors add shares of SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA stock to their portfolio, and 372 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,985,326 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,335,575,145
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,412,641 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,079,367,330
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 2,102,648 shares (+442.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $774,888,867
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,589,540 shares (+131.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $585,793,176
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,512,988 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $557,581,467
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,479,139 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $545,107,095
- FORSTA AP-FONDEN added 1,384,952 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $619,599,825
