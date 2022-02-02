Spotify Technology S.A. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -Euro39 million, or -Euro0.21 per share. This compares with -Euro125 million, or -Euro0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to Euro2.7 billion from Euro2.2 billion last year.

Spotify Technology S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -Euro39 Mln. vs. -Euro125 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -Euro0.21 vs. -Euro0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): Euro2.7 Bln vs. Euro2.2 Bln last year.

