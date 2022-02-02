Markets
SPOT

Spotify Technology S.A. Q4 Loss Narrows

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -Euro39 million, or -Euro0.21 per share. This compares with -Euro125 million, or -Euro0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to Euro2.7 billion from Euro2.2 billion last year.

Spotify Technology S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -Euro39 Mln. vs. -Euro125 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -Euro0.21 vs. -Euro0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): Euro2.7 Bln vs. Euro2.2 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPOT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular