Spotify Restores Service After Global Outage Affects Tens Of Thousands

(RTTNews) - Spotify experienced a major outage on Wednesday morning, disrupting access for tens of thousands of users across multiple countries. Issues began around 6:20 a.m. ET and were fully resolved by 11:45 a.m. ET, according to a company spokesperson.

At the height of the disruption, more than 48,000 users reported problems on Downdetector, a site that tracks service interruptions. Affected regions included the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, and others.

Users encountered various errors, including HTTP 502 and 504 messages, indicating server and timeout issues. Both Spotify's website and mobile app were impacted, with playback and search functions largely nonfunctional. However, cached or downloaded content remained accessible.

Spotify's official status account on X, formerly Twitter, acknowledged the outage early on, stating, "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!" Later updates assured users the situation was under control and dismissed speculation about a possible security breach as "completely inaccurate."

By early afternoon, the company confirmed that services had returned to normal, writing, "All clear, thanks for your patience," while directing users needing further support to its SpotifyCares handle.

Spotify, which serves more than 675 million users globally including 263 million paying subscribers did not provide a specific explanation for the outage. The company emphasized that it was not related to any security incident.

The disruption highlights the scale of reliance on the platform and raises questions about infrastructure resilience amid growing global demand.

