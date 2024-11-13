Spotify Reports Robust Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) has released an update.

Spotify Technology S.A. reported a significant rise in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching €3.988 billion, up from €3.357 billion the previous year. Despite increased costs, the company achieved a notable operating income of €454 million, showcasing its growth momentum in the music streaming market. Investors may find this performance promising, as Spotify continues to expand its market presence.

