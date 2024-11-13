Spotify price target raised to $435 from $300 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould raised the firm’s price target on Spotify (SPOT) to $435 from $300 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported a strong quarter with a small sub beat, while its profit, and particularly free cash flow, were well ahead of guidance and consensus forecasts, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Spotify has hit the low-end of its 30%-35% gross margin target and should be GAAP profitable this year, Loop added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SPOT:
- Starbucks, Spotify downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Spotify price target raised to $500 from $395 at Macquarie
- Morning Movers: Spotify rises and Groupon sinks following quarterly results
- Spotify price target raised to $450 from $330 at Piper Sandler
- Spotify price target raised to $520 from $440 at Benchmark
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.