Spotify Looking for Associate Director to Lead Activity on Libra Project, Other Crypto Efforts

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
The world’s largest music streaming service is on the hunt for a new associate director to lead its activity within the Libra stablecoin project, recently rebranded to Diem.

According to an announcement, Spotify is looking for an associate director to join its Payment Strategy and Innovation team.

The successful candidate will be responsible for defining the streaming giant’s global payment strategy where they will “assess the payments landscape” and “lead its day-to-day engagement with the Libra Association,” per the announcement.

The candidate will also drive “new opportunities and innovation” in distributed ledger technology, blockchains, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, central bank digital currencies and other digital assets, per the announcement.

In addition, the person assuming the role will also be responsible for Spotify’s global footprint where it will seek innovation in the payments domain worldwide as well as emerging regulatory and market trends.

Spotify is a member of the 27-strong Diem Association (formerly Libra) and sits alongside big names such as Uber, Coinbase and Shopify.

The hiring plans builds on the company’s foray into the industry stretching as far back as 2017 when the music streaming giant acquired blockchain startup Mediachain Labs enabling creators to attach information to projects.

The role will be based in the streaming giant’s London or Stockholm offices and other company locations “when practical,” per the announcement.

