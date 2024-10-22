News & Insights

Spotify launching ad exchange with Trade Desk as partner, Axios says

October 22, 2024 — 12:20 pm EDT

Spotify (SPOT) is launching an advertising exchange to help scale its automated ad offerings and the focus will be on video to start, Sara Fischer of Axios reports, citing three sources familiar with the effort. The new exchange, internally called Spotify Ad Exchange, can be plugged into various demand-side platforms to help connect advertisers directly to their inventory, according to Axios. Spotify’s first partner is Trade Desk (TTD), the website adds. The partnership, for now, is focused on connecting Trade Desk’s North American advertising clients to Spotify’s video ad inventory, it adds.

