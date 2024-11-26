Spotify Gemini extension to debut on Android, 9TO5 Google says

Spotify (SPOT) is the second third-party Gemini extension due out follwing WhatsApp, writes Abner Li for 9TO5 Google. Google’s (GOOG) support page for the Spotify extension reads: To connect to Spotify, your Spotify account must be linked to your Google Account, added the 9TO5 Google story. “In recent weeks, Google has announced that five Gemini Extensions are beginning to roll out. Only Google Home has seen wide availability (via its Preview Program), with most users still waiting for WhatsApp, Phone, Messages, and Utilities,” noted 9TO5 Google.

