Markets

Spotify Announces Upcoming Changes To Premium Subscription Pricing

January 15, 2026 — 11:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) said on Thursday that it will update pricing for its Premium subscriptions, with changes rolling out over the next month for subscribers in the United States, Estonia, and Latvia.

The company noted that affected Premium users will receive an email explaining how the update applies to their specific plans, while new subscribers can view the latest pricing details directly on Spotify's Premium webpage.

Spotify said periodic pricing adjustments reflect the value of its service and are intended to support continued investment in product improvements.

SPOT is currently trading at $524.46 down $4.46 or 0.84 percent on the New york Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.