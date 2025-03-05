Sportsman's Warehouse Partners with Byrna Technologies to Launch Exclusive Less-Lethal Personal Protection Shop-In-Shops

Sportsman’s Warehouse partners with Byrna Technologies to enhance personal protection offerings in stores and online, featuring live demos.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. announced an exclusive partnership with Byrna Technologies to create dedicated in-store and e-commerce sections featuring Byrna’s less-lethal personal security products. The partnership aims to enhance customer experience by offering live-fire demonstrations in select Sportsman’s Warehouse locations, with a focus on meeting the growing demand for personal protection solutions. Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO Paul Stone emphasized the commitment to customer safety and the potential to attract new customers and increase store traffic. Byrna’s CEO Bryan Ganz noted the importance of this partnership in showcasing their products, anticipating high conversion rates from live demos. Both companies will collaborate to quickly implement these shop-in-shop experiences while providing expert training for staff.

Potential Positives

Exclusive partnership with Byrna Technologies enhances Sportsman’s Warehouse’s product offering in the less-lethal personal protection market.

The collaboration allows for dedicated in-store and e-commerce shop-in-shops, improving customer experience and potentially driving increased traffic and sales.

Utilization of existing infrastructure, such as archery lanes for live product demos, provides customers with a hands-on experience, likely increasing engagement and conversion rates.

Expert training for staff from Byrna will ensure high-quality customer support and guidance, fostering customer loyalty and confidence in the purchase of personal protection solutions.

Potential Negatives

The partnership with Byrna Technologies may expose Sportsman’s Warehouse to regulatory risks related to the sale of less-lethal personal security solutions, which could affect its business operations and profitability.

The company’s reliance on a single category of products (less-lethal personal protection) for an anticipated increase in store traffic could lead to vulnerabilities if consumer demand shifts or if it doesn't perform as expected.

The announcement suggests potential challenges related to general economic uncertainties and market competition that could hinder the company's growth prospects despite the optimistic projections made in the release.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Sportsman’s Warehouse and Byrna Technologies?

Sportsman’s Warehouse has partnered with Byrna to create shop-in-shops featuring Byrna’s less-lethal personal security solutions in select stores and online.

What products will be featured in the new shop-in-shops?

The shop-in-shops will showcase Byrna's patented launchers and provide customers with a live-fire demo experience.

How will this partnership benefit Sportsman’s Warehouse customers?

Customers will enjoy a hands-on, safe experience with expert guidance and support in personal protection products from Byrna.

Where will the Byrna shop-in-shops be located?

The shop-in-shops will be located in select Sportsman’s Warehouse stores across various states, focusing on high-interest markets.

What is the goal of the Sportsman’s Warehouse and Byrna partnership?

The partnership aims to attract new customers, increase store traffic, and expand market share in personal protection solutions.

Full Release



WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today an exclusive partnership with Byrna Technologies (“Byrna”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, to develop dedicated in-store and e-commerce shop-in-shops featuring Byrna’s patented launchers and offering customers a live-fire demo experience in select locations.





“We are thrilled to partner with Byrna to feature their less-lethal personal protection solutions in many of our stores nationwide and online,” said Paul Stone, Sportsman’s Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2025, we’re deepening our commitment to our customers’ year-round personal protection needs, and Byrna is the ideal partner to lead the less-lethal category—empowering confidence in their every-day safety. With 146 stores across 32 states and a robust e-commerce platform, we are utilizing our infrastructure to offer customers a hands-on, safe experience while leveraging Byrna's powerful marketing channels and network of pro-Second Amendment influencers. Our partnership with Byrna, combined with our interactive in-store experience, we believe will attract new customers and drive increased store traffic, expanding our share of the personal protection market.”





The partnership between Sportsman’s Warehouse and Byrna includes exclusivity with the shop-in-shop experience in big box specialty retail. Together, the companies will move quickly to build-out dedicated Byrna sections in select Sportsman’s Warehouse locations, focusing on markets with high consumer interest in personal protection-all at a minimal cost. Sportsman’s will utilize its existing archery lanes to provide customers with a hands-on live product demo, enhancing the in-store experience. Additionally, Byrna will provide best-in-class training, including in-store sessions for all Sportsman’s Warehouse Outfitters, ensuring customers receive expert guidance and support.





“Byrna is proud to partner exclusively with Sportsman’s Warehouse to enhance the overall in-store experience and showcase our less-lethal personal protection solutions,” said Bryan Ganz, Chief Executive Officer of Byrna. “With demand for Byrna products continuing to grow, this is the perfect time to launch an omni-channel shop-in-shop partnership with a leading specialty retailer that shares a similar commitment to personal protection. With an 80% conversion when customers demo our products live, we are excited to move quickly with Sportsman’s Warehouse to roll-out the first wave of in-store Byrna shop-in-shops.”







About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.







Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.





For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at





www.sportsmans.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding attracting new customers; driving increased store traffic; expanding our share of the personal protection market; providing customers with an enhanced in-store experience; and ensuring customers receive expert guidance and support. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can have,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar terms and phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management’s beliefs and assumptions. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our own operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that predicting the impact of known factors is very difficult, and we cannot anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to many factors including, but not limited to: current and future government regulations, in particular regulations relating to the sale of firearms and ammunition, which may impact the supply and demand for the Company’s products and ability to conduct its business; the Company’s retail-based business model which is impacted by general economic and market conditions and economic, market and financial uncertainties that may cause a decline in consumer spending; the Company’s concentration of stores in the Western United States which makes the Company susceptible to adverse conditions in this region, and could affect the Company’s sales and cause the Company’s operating results to suffer; the highly fragmented and competitive industry in which the Company operates and the potential for increased competition; changes in consumer demands, including regional preferences, which we may not be able to identify and respond to in a timely manner; the Company’s entrance into new markets or operations in existing markets, including the Company’s plans to open additional stores in future periods, which may not be successful; the Company’s implementation of a plan to reduce expenses in response to adverse macroeconomic conditions, including an increased focus on financial discipline and rigor throughout the Company’s organization; impact of general macroeconomic conditions, such as labor shortages, inflation, elevated interest rates, economic slowdowns, and recessions or market corrections; and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on April 4, 2024, and the Company’s other public filings made with the SEC and available at





www.sec.gov





. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.







Investor Contact:







Riley Timmer





Vice President, Investor Relations





Sportsman’s Warehouse





(801) 304-2816









investors@sportsmans.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.