SPLV, SMN: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), which added 12,280,000 units, or a 9.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is trading flat, and Verizon Communications (VZ) is up by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (SMN), which added 50,000 units, for a 37.0% increase in outstanding units.

