Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), which added 18,340,000 units, or a 10.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Pepsico (PEP) is off about 0.2%, and McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PVAL ETF (PVAL), which added 500,000 units, for a 37.6% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPLV, PVAL: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.